Azhar hints at changes for Adelaide test

BRISBANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) ::Pakistan cricket Team Captain Azhar Ali said that the team strategy would be revisited before the Adelaide test against Australia, hinting at the changes to forge a strong combination to win the second and the last test match.

Speaking at a press conference after the first test match at the Gabba here on Sunday, he said it was unjust to judge players from one poor performance, adding that he had full confidence in the batting line-up but we would make a come-back and level the series.

About the loss, Azhar Ali said losing five wickets in a short span of time in the second session of the first day was a set-back for the team, adding that it set the tone of the match as we lost the advantage we had gained by batting the whole first session without loss.

Responding to a question, he said the use of new ball, in Australia, was very important and the Australian fast bowlers made very good use of the new ball and bowled in the right areas as compared with us.

"There were lots of soft dismissals and moreover David Warner,a great player and Labucshagne batted brilliantly and took the match away from us",he said.

About the bowling attack, Azhar said, "Pakistani bowlers are very young and it is a new challenge in Australia".

He stressed they came back strong towards the end of the Australian first innings and if they could do so from the start of the innings they would do very well.

Comparing team's performance against the Australia A in Perth, he said the pressure was different in a first class game, adding the team had posted a good total and bowled to a plan in the match against Australia A but the execution was missing in the test match at the Gabba.

To another query, he said there was lots of potential in the team to do well to create problems for the opposition and exhibited great fighting spirit.

About the positives from the first test match, he said the match has many positives as Pakistan team made a come-back on the third day and got all Australian wickets while Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan led the resistance on the fourth day of the match.

"You can't make a come-back if you lose advantage in a match in Australia, adding we lost the advantage on the first day despite being batting out the first session of the match and similarly our bowlers could not make early breakthroughs and control flow of runs".

Pakistan Captain Azhar Ali said the only principle of winning is to grab the opportunity when it comes your way.