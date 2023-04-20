Azhar Kayani stresses for urgent dialogue among political parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Economy and Energy, Bilal Azhar Kayani has stressed for urgent dialogue among political parties for the betterment of the country.

Talking to the ptv news channel on Thursday, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would stand firmly for the supremacy of parliament.

"Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) only wanted to hold general elections according to the constitution", Azhar explained, adding that if provincial elections were held separately, it would influence the next general election and put the economy at stake.

Replying to a question, he said PML-N was not running away from elections, adding that the party would clean sweep the next polls in 2023 with majority seats.