UrduPoint.com

Azhar Kayani Stresses For Urgent Dialogue Among Political Parties

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Azhar Kayani stresses for urgent dialogue among political parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Economy and Energy, Bilal Azhar Kayani has stressed for urgent dialogue among political parties for the betterment of the country.

Talking to the ptv news channel on Thursday, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would stand firmly for the supremacy of parliament.

"Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) only wanted to hold general elections according to the constitution", Azhar explained, adding that if provincial elections were held separately, it would influence the next general election and put the economy at stake.

Replying to a question, he said PML-N was not running away from elections, adding that the party would clean sweep the next polls in 2023 with majority seats.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Muslim From PTV Election 2018

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

3 hours ago
 CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defenc ..

CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defence Ministry’s plea for simult ..

10 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzst ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

11 hours ago
 US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys con ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys condolences over loss of lives in ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.