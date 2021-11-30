Azhar Khan posted as SP Ghotki

Muhammad Azhar Khan, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan, Superintendent of Police, Foreigners Security Cell Karachi Range, is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Superintendent of Police district Ghotki

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Muhammad Azhar Khan, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan, Superintendent of Police, Foreigners Security Cell Karachi Range, is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Superintendent of Police district Ghotki.

Azhar Khan will replace Umair Tufail, an office of PSP, transferred and directed to report CPO Sindh Karachi, said a statement on Tuesday.