Azhar Mahmood believes fitness main problem for Pakistan team

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Former Pakistani cricketer Azhar Mahmood believed that Pakistan team's fielding, batting and bowling improved but there were issues with the fitness of players, there were a lot of unfit players.

Azhar Mahmood said people have to be given time, you can't produce overnight.

"Throughout the period, the Pakistan Cricket board never decided on a captain full-time, that was a problem," he added Mahmood said he was open to opportunities in international and domestic cricket.

"I'm looking at my options, it's good to have a little bit of a break but I've already had offers, my phone had been ringing a lot and that was also the case while I was doing the job with Pakistan," he said.

Azhar Mahmood was seeking a new challenge after it was announced that he would not stay on as Pakistan bowling coach.

"I have a lot to offer, I played one-day cricket and had been involved in the T20 format all over the world.

"I would love to work in a capacity where I could pass on my huge experience, whether that be in domestic cricket in England so I could spend more time with my family, while also possibly working in tournaments in other countries.

"If an international opportunity comes up, then let's see. I am open to everything right now. People know I am available now so there is a lot of interest, I just need to work out which was best for my future." Azhar Mahmood said Mickey Arthur would be a great choice to succeed England head coach Trevor Bayliss, Sportsmax reported.

Head coach Mickey Arthur, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden also departed this week after their contracts expired.

Mahmood believed Arthur could be a resounding success if he landed the job and the former Pakistan all-rounder - who lived in England - would relish the opportunity to work with the South African again.

He said : "Mickey had served South Africa, he had served Australia. He had been around for a while, so why not, I think he would do a great job"I'd love to work with Mickey, we had a great relationship and if he becomes head coach and I had the opportunity to stay and work in England, you can't ask for anything more than that."Mahmood added: "Mickey was very passionate, very emotional. He did things with his heart 100 per cent, whatever he did. I had a great time working with him, I learned a lot from him.