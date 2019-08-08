UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azhar Mahmood Believes Fitness Main Problem For Pakistan Team

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 39 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 10:50 PM

Azhar Mahmood believes fitness main problem for Pakistan team

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Former Pakistani cricketer Azhar Mahmood believed that Pakistan team's fielding, batting and bowling improved but there were issues with the fitness of players, there were a lot of unfit players.

Azhar Mahmood said people have to be given time, you can't produce overnight.

"Throughout the period, the Pakistan Cricket board never decided on a captain full-time, that was a problem," he added Mahmood said he was open to opportunities in international and domestic cricket.

"I'm looking at my options, it's good to have a little bit of a break but I've already had offers, my phone had been ringing a lot and that was also the case while I was doing the job with Pakistan," he said.

Azhar Mahmood was seeking a new challenge after it was announced that he would not stay on as Pakistan bowling coach.

"I have a lot to offer, I played one-day cricket and had been involved in the T20 format all over the world.

"I would love to work in a capacity where I could pass on my huge experience, whether that be in domestic cricket in England so I could spend more time with my family, while also possibly working in tournaments in other countries.

"If an international opportunity comes up, then let's see. I am open to everything right now. People know I am available now so there is a lot of interest, I just need to work out which was best for my future." Azhar Mahmood said Mickey Arthur would be a great choice to succeed England head coach Trevor Bayliss, Sportsmax reported.

Head coach Mickey Arthur, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden also departed this week after their contracts expired.

Mahmood believed Arthur could be a resounding success if he landed the job and the former Pakistan all-rounder - who lived in England - would relish the opportunity to work with the South African again.

He said : "Mickey had served South Africa, he had served Australia. He had been around for a while, so why not, I think he would do a great job"I'd love to work with Mickey, we had a great relationship and if he becomes head coach and I had the opportunity to stay and work in England, you can't ask for anything more than that."Mahmood added: "Mickey was very passionate, very emotional. He did things with his heart 100 per cent, whatever he did. I had a great time working with him, I learned a lot from him.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 World Australia Job South Africa Family All From Best Coach Love

Recent Stories

US$859 bn oil, gas and petrochemical projects unde ..

36 minutes ago

RAK Chamber, South Africa explore investment oppor ..

36 minutes ago

Colombia to stage most ambitious international pro ..

1 hour ago

India mulls opening fuel marketing to foreign inve ..

1 hour ago

FNC Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee confirms selection ..

2 hours ago

Control rooms set up to receive complaints during ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.