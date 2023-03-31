Azhar Mashwani returns home after week long disappearance

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI leader announces his return on Twitter account and prays for the re-union of other party workers with their families what he believed were still abductees.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2023) Azhar Mashwani, the social media head of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), on Friday returned home after being reported missing on March 23.

Mashwani's wife had written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, requesting his intervention in the matter.

Mashwani expressed his gratitude on Twitter, hoping that other PTI workers who are still in custody will also be reunited with their families soon.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court had ordered the authorities concerned for production of Mashwani to appear before the court, and requested the record of the case registered against him.

The incident was condemned by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who accused Islamabad and Punjab police of violating the law.

In response, Imran Khan called for countrywide protests on Friday in support of Mashwani.