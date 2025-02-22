Azhar Mughal elected as President Multan HCBA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Muhammad Azhar Khan Mughal had been elected as the president of the Multan High Court Bar

Association in its annual elections.

He secured 3,387 votes, winning by a margin of 353 votes.

His opponent, Chaudhry Umar Hayat, managed

to secure 3,034 votes, according to unofficial results.

Strict security measures were in place during the elections, and the polling process continued

from 9 am to 5 pm. A total of 13 candidates contested for five seats in the High Court Bar,

while over 6,400 voters exercised their right to vote.