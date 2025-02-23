Open Menu

Azhar, Safdar Elected As President, General Secretary In HCBA Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2025 | 12:10 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The Multan High Court Bar Association's annual elections for the 2025-26 term concluded

with Azhar Khan Mughal securing the presidency. Mughal won with a margin of 353 votes,

receiving 3,387 votes against his rival, Chaudhry Umar Hayat, who managed 3,034 votes.

For the position of Vice President, Hafiz Muhammad Shoaib Qureshi emerged victorious

with 3,580 votes. His competitors, Shahid Hussain Ghulone, Malik Zahid Kabir Khakhi,

and Munir Ahmed Shahid, secured 1,628, 806, and 941 votes, respectively.

In the race for general secretary, Safdar Sarsana Sial clinched victory with 3,666 votes,

defeating Muhammad Ali Siddiqui, who garnered 2,750 votes.

Ahmed Raza Thaheem won the position of finance secretary, surpassing his opponents,

Syed Muhammad Hanfiya Abbas and Aun Raza Anjum Gopang.

For the library Secretary post, female candidate Tanzila Shafiq emerged victorious,

defeating her rival, Samira Anjum.

Additionally, seven candidates for the Executive Council were elected unopposed who are

Ahmad Yar Shehzad Baloch, Manzar Bilal Makani, Chaudhry Muhammad Tanveer Shehzad, Shamsheer Ali Ansari, Ms. Nadira Noor, Abdul Hafeez, and Abdul Majeed.

Newly-elected President Azhar Khan Mughal emphasized that there would be no compromise on the dignity of lawyers. He pledged to work alongside the bench to safeguard the interests of the bar and prioritize resolving issues faced by young lawyers.

General Secretary Safdar Sarsana Sial reiterated his commitment to address problems of lawyers

as his foremost priority.

Strict security arrangements were put in place during the elections, with hundreds of policemen

deployed.

