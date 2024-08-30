Azizabad police raid gutka factory, arrest three suspects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Azizabad police station of district Central conducted a raid on a gutka manufacturing factory on Friday, arresting three individuals.

According to SSP Central, the police recovered 15 kilograms of manufactured gutka and 230 packets of the substance, along with other related items during the operation.

The suspects were identified as Muhammad Salman, Aslam, and Rafiq alias Khandani.

A case has been registered against the suspects, and further investigations are underway.