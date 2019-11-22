Azizullah Graan calls on Murad; discusses party matters

Chairman Standing Committee on Minerals MPA Azizullah Graan called on Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed here Friday at Kabal and congratulated him over successful holding of successful public gathering in PK-4

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) : Chairman Standing Committee on Minerals MPA Azizullah Graan called on Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed here Friday at Kabal and congratulated him over successful holding of successful public gathering in PK-4.

Both the leaders exchanged views over party's matter and assured their support to party workers terming them an invaluable asset to strengthen party. Federal minister also lauded the efforts of Azizullah Graan and said that he has come up to the expectations of electorates of his constituency.

Later federal minister Muraad Saeed visited PK-4 and listened to the problems confronted by people assuring them needed assistance in resolving their problems. He further said that present government is people friendly and mainly focusing on masses' problems.

On the occasion, MPA Azizullah Graan while talking to media men appreciated the services of Muraad Saeed for the area and his keen interest to resolve the issues of people.