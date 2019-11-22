UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azizullah Graan Calls On Murad; Discusses Party Matters

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 05:36 PM

Azizullah Graan calls on Murad; discusses party matters

Chairman Standing Committee on Minerals MPA Azizullah Graan called on Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed here Friday at Kabal and congratulated him over successful holding of successful public gathering in PK-4

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) : Chairman Standing Committee on Minerals MPA Azizullah Graan called on Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed here Friday at Kabal and congratulated him over successful holding of successful public gathering in PK-4.

Both the leaders exchanged views over party's matter and assured their support to party workers terming them an invaluable asset to strengthen party. Federal minister also lauded the efforts of Azizullah Graan and said that he has come up to the expectations of electorates of his constituency.

Later federal minister Muraad Saeed visited PK-4 and listened to the problems confronted by people assuring them needed assistance in resolving their problems. He further said that present government is people friendly and mainly focusing on masses' problems.

On the occasion, MPA Azizullah Graan while talking to media men appreciated the services of Muraad Saeed for the area and his keen interest to resolve the issues of people.

Related Topics

Media Government PK-4

Recent Stories

Russian Security Agencies to Prepare Concepts for ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Praises Qatar for Facilitating Taliban Priso ..

2 minutes ago

CPO takes notice of firing incident in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

Yemeni Prime Minister Hails Russia's Positive Role ..

2 minutes ago

PMC to be converted into efficient technology base ..

5 minutes ago

Trailer of Saach Film launched at Pakistan High Co ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.