Azlan Tariq moves IHC for pre-arrest bail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Azlan Tariq on Thursday moved a plea to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking pre-arrest bail in highway accident case.

The petitioner pleaded that a session court had granted him bail on March 15, and directed him to submit surety bonds worth Rs.1 million.

The petitioner said he could not submit surety bonds on March 29, and 30 due to closure of court.

He said on March 31, he requested the concerned court to grant one-day more for submission of bonds. The session court told him that it had no authority to grant even one more day in that regard, he said.

He prayed the court to set aside the decision of session court and grant him more time for submission of surety bonds.

The petitioner further prayed the court to reduce the amount of surety bonds, adding that if the court could not grant more time then grant him pre-arrest bail in the case.