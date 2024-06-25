Azm-e-Istahkam Continuation Of NAP: Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, said on Tuesday that the operation Azm-e-Istakham is the continuation of the National Action Plan (NAP).
The operation would flush out terrorism from the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Maintaining the law and order situation in the country is the duty of all the stakeholders, he said, adding that it is the responsibility of all political parties, including the opposition, to take part in ensuring peace in the country.
Stable security conditions and political stability are vital for creating a conducive business environment and fostering investment in the country.
