'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that operation "Azm-e-Ishtehkam" would be launched in consultation with political parties and stakeholders to bring complete peace, stability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Balochistan region.

Peace and stability are vital for boosting economic and business activity in Pakistan particularly in KPK and Balochistan areas, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan had made many operations in the past to flush out terrorist and terrorism, he said adding we have achieved a great success while fighting war on terror. Although it was not our war but we had to fight to wipe out terrorism from this part of the region to bring peace and tranquility besides restoring economic activity in Pakistan.

The terrorists had been operating from Afghan soil to sabotage peaceful environment of our country, he said.

Pakistan had made a lot of sacrifices while fighting war on terror but the Afghan authorities never acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan for peace in the region. The terrorists have roots and hideouts in some parts of Afghanistan and the operation is still continuing there against them.

In reply to a question he said that we will bring the policy to the forum of Parliament regarding operation Azm-e-Istehkam to achieve objectives of peace, stability and economic activity in Pakistan, he said.

Commenting on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief cases, he said the courts will decide the cases of Imran Khan,

In reply to a question regarding the statement of United States on general elections, he said, "No one is allowed to interfere in the internal affairs of our country."

About the role of China, he said that China wants to make Pakistan stable, vibrant and economically independent state.