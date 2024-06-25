- Home
Azm-e-Istehkam Meant To Reinvigorate Ongoing Implementation Of Revised National Action Plan: PM Office
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 12:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Azm-e-Istehkam is aimed at reinvigorating and re-energising the ongoing implementation of Revised National Action Plan, which was initiated after the national consensus across the political spectrum, a statement issued by the Prime Minister Office said on Monday.
The government recently announced a new vision for long-term stability called Azm-e-Istehkam. However, some people are misunderstanding it and comparing it to previous kinetic operations like Zarb-e-Azab and Rah-e-Najaat.
The previous kinetic operations were conducted to physically dislodge terrorists from their known locations which had become No-Go areas and compromised the writ of the state. These operations required mass displacement of the local population and systematic clearance of affected areas.
This will include political, diplomatic, legal and information prongs apart from already continuing operations by all Law Enforcement Agencies.
There are no such No-Go areas in the country since the ability of terrorist entities to or carry out large scale organized operations inside Pakistan was decisively degraded by earlier kinetic operations. Therefore, no large scale military operation is being contemplated where displacement of population will be required.
"Azm-e-Istehkam is a multi domain, multi agency, whole of the system national vision for enduring stability in Pakistan," the statement said adding "Azm-e-Istehkam is meant to energize already in place intelligence based kinetic operations so to decisively root out the nebulous and shadowy presence of remnants of terrorists, their facilitation due to crime terror nexus, and rooting out violent extremism in the country to ensure an overall secure environment in the country for its economic development and prosperity.
This should address all the misunderstandings as well as settle unnecessary debate on the subject, the statement added.
