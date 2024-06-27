Azm-e-Istehkam Operation need of hour to uproot terrorism: Vohra

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Senior Leader and Member National Assembly, Arshad Abdullah Vohra on Thursday said the Azm-e-Istehkam Operation was the need of hour to uproot terrorism from the country that was being facilitated by inimical forces to destabilise the country and damage its strategic national interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Senior Leader and Member National Assembly, Arshad Abdullah Vohra on Thursday said the Azm-e-Istehkam Operation was the need of hour to uproot terrorism from the country that was being facilitated by inimical forces to destabilise the country and damage its strategic national interests.

Describing the Azm-e-Istehkam Pakistan Vision as an important need of the hour for country's stability, the MQM-P Leader while talking to APP in the Parliament's lobby said that terrorism was not only causing economic damage to the country, but Pakistan's international relations, including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and international trade.

Vohra alleged that the political party which has given the terrorists access to Pakistan again were opposing the operation. "There is no doubt that the terrorists are allowed to enter and settle in Pakistan again by a political party ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but this systematic conspiracy has been made to make the borders of Pakistan unsafe," he added.

He said that those who are complaining about the operation were deliberately ignorant about the fact that there were operations against terrorists in Pakistan before.

The MQM-P Senior Leader, in response to a question, said that there were intelligence-based operations against terrorists in the past and this operation would repeat the same.

Replying another query appreciated the Prime Minister for inviting the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold talks whereas the latter was inclined to have dialogue with the military leadership which was senseless as negotiations were only held among political leaders.

In response to a question, he hoped that after the Karachi Development Package, a new era of construction and development would begin in Karachi.