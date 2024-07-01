‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ operation not to affect people of KP, Balochistan: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that operation "Azm-e-Istehkam" will not affect the local residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that operation "Azm-e-Istehkam" will not affect the local residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan areas.

People will not migrate from KP and Balochistan region to any other parts of the country due to the operation Azm-e-Istehkam, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In order to bring complete peace and revive economic activity in the KP and Balochistan provinces, the operation is imperative against the miscreants, he said. Pakistan had been facing terrorism for many years. We had to suffer a lot while fighting war on terror, he added.

In reply to a question, he said that the prices of petroleum was moving up at international level and we were bound to change the tariff in Pakistan.