- Home
- Pakistan
- Azm-e-Istehkam postage stamp issued to honour Arshad Nadeem, freedom struggle on 77th Independence D ..
Azm-e-Istehkam Postage Stamp Issued To Honour Arshad Nadeem, Freedom Struggle On 77th Independence Day: Tarar
Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Culture and National Heritage Attaullah Tarar on Saturday announced the issuance of a special postage stamp to not only honour the Paris Olympics’ gold medalist Arshad Nadeem, but also the freedom struggle of the Pakistani nation and its achievements on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day.
The initiative was taken on the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said the minister in a news statement.
Tarar said the special postage stamp has been titled “Azm-e-Istehkam” which is a testament to the country’s commitment to development and prosperity.
He said a picture of the Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem has been added to the stamp to pay tribute to him for winning a Gold Medal and setting a new Olympic record by throwing the javelin at a distance of 92.
97 meters at the Paris Olympics 2024.
The minister said the freedom struggle of Pakistan’s nation and its symbolic importance have been highlighted by adding an image of Minar-e-Pakistan to the stamp.
He said that the stamp issued by the Government of Pakistan on the occasion of Independence Day, would continue to remind the future generations not only about the struggle and sacrifices made by our ancestors for the freedom, but also the commitment of the government for the development of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah8 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz8 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club9 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti9 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days9 hours ago
-
Double murder over old enmity9 hours ago
-
Dialogue programme on flood, natural disasters held in Hyderabad9 hours ago
-
Minister directs assistance of flood affected people of Kohat9 hours ago
-
District administration marks minorities day9 hours ago
-
Road paving works in Hyderabad started9 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan eulogizes literary contribution of Allama Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi11 hours ago
-
Ministry to hold ‘Health Week’ in Islamabad from August 1211 hours ago