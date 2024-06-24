Open Menu

'Azm-e-Istehkam' To Curb Terrorism: Musadik

Published June 24, 2024

'Azm-e-Istehkam' to curb terrorism: Musadik

Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said that the operation Azm-e-Istehkam is essential to curb the ongoing terrorism in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said that the operation Azm-e-Istehkam is essential to curb the ongoing terrorism in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that in past, suicide bomb blasts in mosques, shrines and public gathering areas were routine across the country, which was eliminated through operations like Zarb-e-Azb, Radd-ul-Fasaad and Rah-e-Nijat.

He emphasized that safety and security was crucial for the country and assured that all necessary actions, including consulting stakeholders, will be taken to achieve it.

