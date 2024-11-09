Azma Accuses PTI Of Seeking 'NRO', Misusing Public Funds
Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of organising protests and rallies with the sole aim of securing an 'NRO' (reprieve) for their leader, currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail.
In a statement issued on Saturday, she asserted, "The purpose of PTI’s protests and rallies is only to get an NRO for the prisoner in Adiala Jail, which will never be granted."
Criticising PTI's tactics, she remarked, "Those who once sought freedom from America are now dying for ‘Trump’s slavery'." She alleged that the imprisoned PTI leader "is always ready to beg from anyone for personal gains".
The minister went on to dismiss the impact of PTI's recent rallies, claiming that the gathering of crowds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would not affect the government.
"Whether they hold a rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or bring thousands of people for one or five thousand rupees, it makes no difference to us," she stated. Azma further alleged that the Swabi rally was attended only by municipal staff, rescue workers, and police personnel in plainclothes, with attendance marked for all government employees at the rally site.
She also accused the PTI of misusing Federal funds intended for welfare of KP people, claiming the funds were diverted to support protests and rallies instead. She mentioned that KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Ghandapur distributed thousand-rupee notes among recently released party workers, sparking dissatisfaction over the allegedly low payments. "Those who have developed a habit to get five thousand rupees will naturally complain about receiving just one thousand rupees," she concluded.
