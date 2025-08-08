Azma Alleges Record-breaking Corruption In KPK
Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 08:17 PM
Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, on Friday expressed serious concern over what she termed a surge in corruption cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), claiming that new scandals are emerging almost daily
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, on Friday expressed serious concern over what she termed a surge in corruption cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), claiming that new scandals are emerging almost daily.
In a statement, she said a massive Rs. 40 billion scam in the development sector was recently followed by a Rs. 16 billion corruption case in the education department. She further alleged that a fresh scandal in the Mineral department has surfaced, involving the awarding of gold mining contracts in five KP districts to favoured individuals at throwaway prices.
“These so-called honest leaders have a track record of corruption that starts in the billions.
Their entire legacy revolves around personal gain and plunder,” she remarked, accusing PTI loyalists of treating the KP treasury as personal property.
Azma Bokhari claimed that not a single new development project has been launched in KP over the past one and a half years, while corruption “continues to break records.”
In contrast, she praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, saying the province has completed a century of development projects under her leadership without a single corruption allegation. “Punjab’s projects are being executed to international standards,” she asserted, adding that corruption, nepotism, and incompetence do not exist in Maryam Nawaz’s dictionary.
Recent Stories
Departments directed to accelerate pace of work on development projects
Governor KP, Federal Minister for Commerce discuss promotion of trade
AJK University department of Mass Communication convenes its 5th Board of Studie ..
AC visits tobacco purchase centers at Swabi
Rana Tanveer holds meeting with Jahangir Piracha on fertilizer availability, pri ..
Commissioner n Nawabshah Division, chairs meeting of the Anti-Corruption Committ ..
Azma alleges record-breaking corruption in KPK
The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) marks International Youth Day
Govt committed to protecting rights of minorities, providing equal opportunitie ..
ATC extends Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail
Govt making comprehensive plan for rehabilitation of disabled persons in Balochi ..
Sukkur IBA University holds Walk for Pakistan to commemorate Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Departments directed to accelerate pace of work on development projects5 minutes ago
-
Governor KP, Federal Minister for Commerce discuss promotion of trade5 minutes ago
-
AJK University department of Mass Communication convenes its 5th Board of Studies Meeting aiming to ..3 minutes ago
-
AC visits tobacco purchase centers at Swabi3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner n Nawabshah Division, chairs meeting of the Anti-Corruption Committee3 minutes ago
-
Azma alleges record-breaking corruption in KPK3 minutes ago
-
The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) marks International Youth Day9 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to protecting rights of minorities, providing equal opportunities for them: Chief Mi ..9 minutes ago
-
ATC extends Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail9 minutes ago
-
Govt making comprehensive plan for rehabilitation of disabled persons in Balochistan: DG Qurban9 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA University holds Walk for Pakistan to commemorate Independence Day9 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti expresses satisfaction over successful action against Indian patron Khawarij13 minutes ago