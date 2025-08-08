Azma alleges record-breaking corruption in KPK

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, on Friday expressed serious concern over what she termed a surge in corruption cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), claiming that new scandals are emerging almost daily

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, on Friday expressed serious concern over what she termed a surge in corruption cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), claiming that new scandals are emerging almost daily.

In a statement, she said a massive Rs. 40 billion scam in the development sector was recently followed by a Rs. 16 billion corruption case in the education department. She further alleged that a fresh scandal in the Mineral department has surfaced, involving the awarding of gold mining contracts in five KP districts to favoured individuals at throwaway prices.

“These so-called honest leaders have a track record of corruption that starts in the billions.

Their entire legacy revolves around personal gain and plunder,” she remarked, accusing PTI loyalists of treating the KP treasury as personal property.

Azma Bokhari claimed that not a single new development project has been launched in KP over the past one and a half years, while corruption “continues to break records.”

In contrast, she praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, saying the province has completed a century of development projects under her leadership without a single corruption allegation. “Punjab’s projects are being executed to international standards,” she asserted, adding that corruption, nepotism, and incompetence do not exist in Maryam Nawaz’s dictionary.