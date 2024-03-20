Azma asks Shandana, Marwat to apologise over wrong statement

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders -- Shandana Gulzar and Sher Afzal Marwat -- had retracted their statement about involvement of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in any secret plan against them, and they should now apologize for giving wrong statements in the media.

In a statement issued here, the minister said both had leveled wrong allegations for cheap publicity. Marwat had alleged that money had been given for his murder and Shandana Gulzar leveled allegations against CM Maryam Nawaz regarding murder of Zill-e-Shah. Azma said Dr Yasmin Rashid’s driver had disclosed it much earlier who was the killer of Zill-e-Shah.

The minister said both PTI leaders would he held accountable for leveling allegations against the Punjab chief minister.