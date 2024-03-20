Azma Asks Shandana, Marwat To Apologise Over Wrong Statement
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 09:05 PM
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders -- Shandana Gulzar and Sher Afzal Marwat -- had retracted their statement about involvement of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in any secret plan against them, and they should now apologize for giving wrong statements in the media
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders -- Shandana Gulzar and Sher Afzal Marwat -- had retracted their statement about involvement of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in any secret plan against them, and they should now apologize for giving wrong statements in the media.
In a statement issued here, the minister said both had leveled wrong allegations for cheap publicity. Marwat had alleged that money had been given for his murder and Shandana Gulzar leveled allegations against CM Maryam Nawaz regarding murder of Zill-e-Shah. Azma said Dr Yasmin Rashid’s driver had disclosed it much earlier who was the killer of Zill-e-Shah.
The minister said both PTI leaders would he held accountable for leveling allegations against the Punjab chief minister.
Recent Stories
Solar panels to be provided to 0.5mln households: Minister
IRD Pakistan shares groundbreaking results of endTB clinical trial
Prophet's Mosque offers enhanced mobility services for elderly, persons with dis ..
Water shortage in April due to maintenance, Cheif Engineer
Police accelerate crackdown on kite-flying across Punjab
Punjab Police sign MoU for higher technical education of children of martyrs, em ..
Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi lauded security forces to foil terrori ..
19 outlaws held, narcotics, weapons recovered
SC disposes of plea for votes verifications
Talal hands financial help to deceased Wasa workers' families
Awareness camp for cleanliness held
Official says 19-kanal UAF land grabbed by miscreants
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Solar panels to be provided to 0.5mln households: Minister37 seconds ago
-
IRD Pakistan shares groundbreaking results of endTB clinical trial39 seconds ago
-
Prophet's Mosque offers enhanced mobility services for elderly, persons with disabilities40 seconds ago
-
Water shortage in April due to maintenance, Cheif Engineer9 minutes ago
-
Police accelerate crackdown on kite-flying across Punjab44 seconds ago
-
Punjab Police sign MoU for higher technical education of children of martyrs, employees9 minutes ago
-
Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi lauded security forces to foil terrorist attack on GPA11 minutes ago
-
19 outlaws held, narcotics, weapons recovered11 minutes ago
-
SC disposes of plea for votes verifications11 minutes ago
-
Talal hands financial help to deceased Wasa workers' families11 minutes ago
-
Awareness camp for cleanliness held11 minutes ago
-
Official says 19-kanal UAF land grabbed by miscreants51 minutes ago