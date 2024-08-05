Open Menu

Azma Bokhari Affirms Kashmir’s Struggle For Freedom To Persist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2024 | 10:12 PM

Azma Bokhari affirms Kashmir’s struggle for freedom to persist

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has affirmed that the blood of Kashmiris will not be in vain and that the struggle for the freedom of occupied Kashmir will persist

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has affirmed that the blood of Kashmiris will not be in vain and that the struggle for the freedom of occupied Kashmir will persist.

Addressing a ceremony as the chief guest at Alhamra Arts Council on Youm-e-Istehsal, she condemned India's actions in occupied Kashmir on August 5, and said, "We must reaffirm our commitment to supporting the oppressed Kashmiri sisters, elders, and children."

The minister said that since August 5, occupied Kashmir has resembled an open prison. On this day, India attempted to seize occupied Kashmir by distorting its constitutional status. “We have neither forgotten nor we will ever forget the blood of martyrs in occupied Kashmir.” Even today, the internet is shut down in occupied Kashmir, and India maintains control over everything, she added.

The minister highlighted the importance of understanding what freedom means from the perspectives of the people of occupied Kashmir and Gaza.

The desire for a free and independent country is palpable in these regions. In Palestine, the entire family of Ismail Haniyeh has been martyred. The face of Burhanuddin Wani, martyred in occupied Kashmir, remains etched in the minds of all Pakistanis, she said.

The Information minister stressed that, aside from political differences, it was crucial to identify those involved in conspiracies to weaken the economy and political institutions under the guise of politics. She said that the leaders of her party are Kashmiris and have consistently fought the case for Kashmir admirably. “Our struggle will persist until Kashmir becomes a part of Pakistan,” she said.

Minister Azma Bokhari also viewed the artworks created by young artists, appreciated their work, and praised their talent.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Internet Martyrs Shaheed Palestine Punjab Gaza Young August Family All From Blood

Recent Stories

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

8 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

9 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

9 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

9 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

9 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

10 hours ago
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

10 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

10 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

10 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

10 hours ago
 Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collect ..

Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

10 hours ago
 SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribut ..

SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan