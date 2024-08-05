Azma Bokhari affirms Kashmir’s struggle for freedom to persist

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has affirmed that the blood of Kashmiris will not be in vain and that the struggle for the freedom of occupied Kashmir will persist.

Addressing a ceremony as the chief guest at Alhamra Arts Council on Youm-e-Istehsal, she condemned India's actions in occupied Kashmir on August 5, and said, "We must reaffirm our commitment to supporting the oppressed Kashmiri sisters, elders, and children."

The minister said that since August 5, occupied Kashmir has resembled an open prison. On this day, India attempted to seize occupied Kashmir by distorting its constitutional status. “We have neither forgotten nor we will ever forget the blood of martyrs in occupied Kashmir.” Even today, the internet is shut down in occupied Kashmir, and India maintains control over everything, she added.

The minister highlighted the importance of understanding what freedom means from the perspectives of the people of occupied Kashmir and Gaza.

The desire for a free and independent country is palpable in these regions. In Palestine, the entire family of Ismail Haniyeh has been martyred. The face of Burhanuddin Wani, martyred in occupied Kashmir, remains etched in the minds of all Pakistanis, she said.

The Information minister stressed that, aside from political differences, it was crucial to identify those involved in conspiracies to weaken the economy and political institutions under the guise of politics. She said that the leaders of her party are Kashmiris and have consistently fought the case for Kashmir admirably. “Our struggle will persist until Kashmir becomes a part of Pakistan,” she said.

Minister Azma Bokhari also viewed the artworks created by young artists, appreciated their work, and praised their talent.