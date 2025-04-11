Azma Bokhari Announces New Theatre Law, Culture Day On April 17
Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari made significant announcements regarding promotion of theatre and cultural activities in the province during a special meeting with culture reporters.
She shared that a new law for theatre will be introduced next week, which is being developed in consultation with all stakeholders.
She stated, "I want the theatre environment to be completely family-friendly. Every citizen should be able to attend theatre shows with their family without any fear or concern. Any theatre that promotes vulgarity will be issued three notices, and afterward, a lifetime ban will be imposed across Punjab," added Azma.
The minister added that if any officer from her department is found supporting those spreading vulgarity, they will be immediately dismissed.
She also announced that a new family theatre is soon to be launched at Alhamra in Lahore to promote quality entertainment.
Azma Bokhari further shared that the Punjab Censor board will be reconstituted in the next two to three days to better safeguard cultural values.
"Pakistani stage dramas are recognised worldwide for their uniqueness. We want this tradition to continue with high standards and moral values," she said.
She added that the Punjab government will celebrate Culture Day on April 17 with great enthusiasm, and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will attend the event.
In her address, Bokhari emphasised that her upbringing teaches her to bring about positive change, not to demean others. She made it clear that Punjab Arts Council notices will now be taken seriously and strictly enforced.
DGPR Ghulam Saghir Shahid, DG PUKAR Tanveer Majid, and Alhamra Executive Director Tauqeer Kazmi were also present.
