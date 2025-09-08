ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari Monday called on the public to remain alert and work alongside rescue teams in evacuating flood-affected areas, underscoring that every life holds immense value and the Chief Minister has made it clear that saving lives is the top priority in this ongoing crisis, no matter the difficulty.

In an exclusive conversation, Azma Bukhari acknowledged that the rescue operations are an immense challenge, especially in such dire circumstances.

She emphasized that the government does not want to forcefully evacuate people during these difficult times but is urging everyone to recognize the urgency of the situation for their safety and well-being.

She further appealed to the public to stand united and aware, highlighting that the Chief Minister’s unwavering resolve to save every life remains a top priority amid the flood crisis.

She also mentioned that South Punjab and Sindh are still under flood threat, emphasizing that this is a natural disaster of unprecedented scale. Despite the challenges, she reassured the public that the government is doing everything in its power, under the leadership of the Chief Minister to mitigate the effects and safeguard lives.

She also stressed the importance of responsibility, particularly urging children, social media influencers, and the public to recognize the gravity of the situation.

Azma Bukhari condemned those who treat the devastating flood as a spectacle, cautioning against taking unnecessary risks for pictures and videos.

She called on everyone to act with maturity and respect for the lives at stake, highlighting that such reckless behavior not only endangers their own safety but also disrupts critical rescue operations.

She highlighted that the Chief Minister is working tirelessly around the clock, dedicating every day and night to ensure that all necessary relief and rescue facilities are provided.

Azma Bukhari emphasized that the CM's relentless efforts are focused on delivering immediate assistance to those affected by the floods, ensuring that no stone is left unturned in the fight to save lives and restore normalcy.

She further emphasized that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is personally touring flood-affected districts to reassure citizens that the provincial government is fully committed to supporting them during this crisis.