Azma Bokhari Congratulates CPNE Office-bearers
Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2025 | 12:20 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has extended her heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected office bearers of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), including President Kazim Khan, Secretary General Ghulam Nabi Chandio, Senior Vice President Ayaz Khan, and Deputy Secretary General Tanveer Shaukat.
In her congratulatory message, Azma Bokhari acknowledged CPNE’s exemplary struggle for safeguarding the rights of print media and upholding freedom of expression. She emphasized that CPNE has always played a vital, key, and effective role in the newspaper industry.
The minister reaffirmed that the Punjab government remains fully committed to the growth, development, and stability of the print media industry and will continue to take all essential measures in this regard.
She stated that despite the dominance of digital media and the internet, newspapers still hold their importance and relevance.
Azma Bokhari noted that even today, news published in newspapers is considered credible, authentic, and trustworthy. She added that the standard and impact of print journalism is in no way inferior to any modern platform.
The Punjab government is moving forward with a strong spirit of cooperation with the print media, aiming to promote transparency and responsibility in the dissemination of information, she added.
