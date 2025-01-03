(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari has accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of relying on lies to gain attraction.

She said that this strategy negatively impacts vulnerable children who fall prey to their false propaganda. Bokhari emphasized that rioters should face no leniency and must be held accountable for their actions.

The minister also outlined several key initiatives under the Punjab government, including a project aimed at providing solar systems to 100,000 people in the province. With an investment of 10 billion rupees, the initiative's full financial plan is already in place. However, consumers with faulty meters or those involved in electricity theft are excluded from this scheme, as are defaulters.

Bokhari highlighted the government's success in tackling inflation, noting that it has now dropped to 4%. She credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz for their roles in this achievement. "Our government hasn't just complained about inflation; we've actively worked to reduce it," she said. She also underscored that the leadership prioritizes merit, stating, "Our leadership has the word 'merit' in its dictionary."

During the press conference at the Directorate General of Public Relations (DGPR), Bokhari mentioned that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launches a new programme every week, ensuring that the province’s initiatives are not merely replicas of other regions.

The Punjab government is also moving towards solarizing 8,000 electricity-operated tube wells, with a budget of 2.5 billion rupees allocated for the project, she added.

In addition, she shared positive developments in the agriculture sector, particularly in shrimp farming. A 100-acre shrimp farm in Muzaffargarh is now operational, capable of producing shrimp twice a year. To date, the farm has produced 120 metric tons of shrimp, which has been exported to various countries, she added.

Bokhari also reiterated her concern over the children involved in the May 9 chaos, urging that those who have been released from jail and are preparing to repeat such incidents should face strict consequences. "They should not be pardoned under any circumstances," she asserted, stressing that any form of relief would be denied to them in the future.

Further criticizing PTI, Bokhari claimed that its members are "experts in lying" and "habitual of speaking lies without any shame." She accused PTI founder of spreading rumors while incarcerated.

Concluding her remarks, she assured the public that the Punjab government has established an effective department to monitor and control the prices of essential goods. "In Punjab, any increase in the prices of food items is unacceptable," she stated firmly.