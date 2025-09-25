Open Menu

Azma Bokhari Expresses Grief Over Passing Of Jamshed Butt’s Mother

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 10:08 PM

Azma Bokhari expresses grief over passing of Jamshed Butt’s mother

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has expressed profound sorrow and grief over the demise of the mother of Jamshed Butt, Chief News Editor of Dunya News

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has expressed profound sorrow and grief over the demise of the mother of Jamshed Butt, Chief news Editor of Dunya News.

In her condolence message on Thursday, Azma Bokhari said that the loss of a mother is one of the greatest tragedies in life, as the bond with a mother has no substitute.

She noted that it is a mother who nurtures and guides her children to become better human beings, and her absence leaves a void that can never be filled.

The minister prayed that may Almighty Allah grant Jamshed Butt and his family patience and strength in this difficult time, and elevate the departed soul to the highest ranks in Jannah.

Recent Stories

L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France unveils new rou ..

L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France unveils new routes, expanded programme for 20 ..

26 minutes ago
 CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN ..

CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN OCEAN REGION CONCLUDES IN LAH ..

29 minutes ago
 IoU holds dialogue on sustainable waste management

IoU holds dialogue on sustainable waste management

21 minutes ago
 Experts: UAE regulators inspire confidence in gree ..

Experts: UAE regulators inspire confidence in green autonomous logistics

41 minutes ago
 SIF draws participants from 142 countries

SIF draws participants from 142 countries

41 minutes ago
 UAEREP reviews midterm progress of Cycle 5 Project ..

UAEREP reviews midterm progress of Cycle 5 Project on AI-driven cloud seedabilit ..

56 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club hosts Swim for Life Master ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club hosts Swim for Life Masters Championship

56 minutes ago
 SC detailed judgment on Judges’ Seniority and tr ..

SC detailed judgment on Judges’ Seniority and transfers released

2 minutes ago
 Azma Bokhari expresses grief over passing of Jamsh ..

Azma Bokhari expresses grief over passing of Jamshed Butt’s mother

2 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first co ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first cohort of Georgetown University� ..

1 hour ago
 The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) intensi ..

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) intensifies ongoing cleaning operatio ..

2 minutes ago
 ATC approves 15-day physical remand of record keep ..

ATC approves 15-day physical remand of record keeper in Model Town court fire ca ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan