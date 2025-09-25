Azma Bokhari expresses grief over passing of Jamshed Butt’s mother

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has expressed profound sorrow and grief over the demise of the mother of Jamshed Butt, Chief News Editor of Dunya News

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has expressed profound sorrow and grief over the demise of the mother of Jamshed Butt, Chief news Editor of Dunya News.

In her condolence message on Thursday, Azma Bokhari said that the loss of a mother is one of the greatest tragedies in life, as the bond with a mother has no substitute.

She noted that it is a mother who nurtures and guides her children to become better human beings, and her absence leaves a void that can never be filled.

The minister prayed that may Almighty Allah grant Jamshed Butt and his family patience and strength in this difficult time, and elevate the departed soul to the highest ranks in Jannah.