Azma Bokhari Expresses Grief Over Passing Of Jamshed Butt’s Mother
Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 10:08 PM
Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has expressed profound sorrow and grief over the demise of the mother of Jamshed Butt, Chief News Editor of Dunya News
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has expressed profound sorrow and grief over the demise of the mother of Jamshed Butt, Chief news Editor of Dunya News.
In her condolence message on Thursday, Azma Bokhari said that the loss of a mother is one of the greatest tragedies in life, as the bond with a mother has no substitute.
She noted that it is a mother who nurtures and guides her children to become better human beings, and her absence leaves a void that can never be filled.
The minister prayed that may Almighty Allah grant Jamshed Butt and his family patience and strength in this difficult time, and elevate the departed soul to the highest ranks in Jannah.
Recent Stories
L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France unveils new routes, expanded programme for 20 ..
CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN OCEAN REGION CONCLUDES IN LAH ..
IoU holds dialogue on sustainable waste management
Experts: UAE regulators inspire confidence in green autonomous logistics
SIF draws participants from 142 countries
UAEREP reviews midterm progress of Cycle 5 Project on AI-driven cloud seedabilit ..
Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club hosts Swim for Life Masters Championship
SC detailed judgment on Judges’ Seniority and transfers released
Azma Bokhari expresses grief over passing of Jamshed Butt’s mother
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first cohort of Georgetown University� ..
The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) intensifies ongoing cleaning operatio ..
ATC approves 15-day physical remand of record keeper in Model Town court fire ca ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN OCEAN REGION CONCLUDES IN LAHORE.29 minutes ago
-
IoU holds dialogue on sustainable waste management21 minutes ago
-
SC detailed judgment on Judges’ Seniority and transfers released2 minutes ago
-
Azma Bokhari expresses grief over passing of Jamshed Butt’s mother2 minutes ago
-
The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) intensifies ongoing cleaning operation2 minutes ago
-
ATC approves 15-day physical remand of record keeper in Model Town court fire case2 minutes ago
-
CDA, EOBI explore joint investment opportunities in Islamabad’s hospitality sector2 minutes ago
-
UAP, PHDEC sign MoU to strengthen horticulture sector21 minutes ago
-
CS chairs meeting of PAP, highlights importance of community to address militancy5 minutes ago
-
Basal police crack down on gambling Den5 minutes ago
-
Water shortage in Quetta becoming serious as we going to implement water emergency: Commissioner5 minutes ago
-
Conference on strategic realignments in the Indian Ocean region concludes5 minutes ago