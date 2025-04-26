Azma Bokhari Firmly Rejects Indian Allegations
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2025 | 10:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari strongly criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi, calling him a "global terrorist" whose rise to power worsens international stability.
Bokhari firmly rejected allegations linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident, calling them
baseless and part of a deliberate smear campaign.
Speaking at a DGPR press conference, she emphasized that Pakistan had expressed deep
sorrow and condemned the killing of innocent civilians in Pahalgam, Occupied Kashmir.
She criticized India for blaming Pakistan without any investigation.
She said Indian forces and its intelligence agencies were addicted to blaming
others.
Highlighting past events, she said that when India conducted five nuclear tests, Pakistan
responded with six, proving its resilience. She reminded that Pakistan’s nuclear deterrence,
built under leaders like Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif, remained a cornerstone
of national defense.
Bokhari reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace but made it clear that any aggression
would be met with full force.
The minister firmly stated that Pakistan’s armed forces, strengthened by
a spirit of martyrdom, are ready to defend every inch of the homeland.
Answering questions, she announced two major developments for Punjab: the completion of the Punjab
Air project, with four leased aircraft set to begin domestic flights and plans for international operations
within a year; and the upcoming launch of Pakistan’s first bullet train between Lahore
and Rawalpindi, reducing travel time to two hours and twenty minutes. Additional bullet train
routes and a Glass Train between Rawalpindi and Murree are also planned.
