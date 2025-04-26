Azma Bokhari firmly rejects Indian allegations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari strongly criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra

Modi, calling him a "global terrorist" whose rise to power worsens international stability.

Bokhari firmly rejected allegations linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident, calling them

baseless and part of a deliberate smear campaign.

Speaking at a DGPR press conference, she emphasized that Pakistan had expressed deep

sorrow and condemned the killing of innocent civilians in Pahalgam, Occupied Kashmir.

She criticized India for blaming Pakistan without any investigation.

She said Indian forces and its intelligence agencies were addicted to blaming

others.

Highlighting past events, she said that when India conducted five nuclear tests, Pakistan

responded with six, proving its resilience. She reminded that Pakistan’s nuclear deterrence,

built under leaders like Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif, remained a cornerstone

of national defense.

Bokhari reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace but made it clear that any aggression

would be met with full force.

The minister firmly stated that Pakistan’s armed forces, strengthened by

a spirit of martyrdom, are ready to defend every inch of the homeland.

Answering questions, she announced two major developments for Punjab: the completion of the Punjab

Air project, with four leased aircraft set to begin domestic flights and plans for international operations

within a year; and the upcoming launch of Pakistan’s first bullet train between Lahore

and Rawalpindi, reducing travel time to two hours and twenty minutes. Additional bullet train

routes and a Glass Train between Rawalpindi and Murree are also planned.