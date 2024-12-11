Azma Bokhari flays PTI founder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Wednesday that

PTI founder Imran Khan had the habit to make holes in the plate he

eats from.

In a press statement, she said the PTI founder had reached the

point of hatred for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

She said there was no corruption case against Maryam Nawaz.

Azma said that Bushra Bibi was involved in stealing a precious

necklace and 190 million Pounds corruption scam.

Bushra Bibi has to give account of looting and her doings in Punjab.

"The person who kept asking Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz to

show the money trail of their properties was himself without any

receipts", she added

The minister said that a case was also pending against Bushra Bibi

for fake receipts for selling gifts from Toshakhana.