Azma Bokhari greets Shehbaz Sharif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bokhari, congratulating Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on being elected as Prime Minister, stated that the era of progress and prosperity will continue again under his leadership.

Azma Bokhari in her felicitation message outlined that PM Shehbaz Sharif had saved Pakistan from default and it was his biggest credit. "PM Shehbaz Sharif would steer Pakistan out of the economic vortex and vicious circle as his first and foremost priority is to ensure the revival of the national economy and elimination of the price hike.

Those who are destined to wail will continue to do so for the next five years.The PML-N government under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif will work with the same spirit of rendering public service in the federation and in Punjab as well. The able leadership of Nawaz Sharif is a matter of great pride for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz," she added.