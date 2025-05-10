Azma Bokhari hails Pakistan Army’s triumph

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Saturday paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Armed

Forces, declaring Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos as the most successful military operation in

world history.

She praised the operation for demonstrating Pakistan’s defense strength and professional

excellence on the global stage.

In a statement, Bokhari said the Pakistan Army had once again proven its status as one of the

most professional and capable armed forces in the world. “The achievements of our armed forces

will be written in golden letters,” she stated.

Referring to the recent escalation of tensions with India, Bokhari remarked that India had miscalculated

Pakistan’s restraint as weakness. “But the responsible and resolute leadership of Pakistan

responded with maturity and power,” she said.

According to the minister, India had been fueling tensions through propaganda and misinformation

for the past several days.

“However, the Pakistan Army delivered a decisive response in just

four hours, effectively silencing the enemy,” she said.

Highlighting the transparency of the operation, Bokhari said, “Pakistan responded in broad daylight—an act that reflects our confidence and commitment to truth. Alhamdulillah, all of Pakistan’s aircraft are safe, and our forces have exposed the Indian military’s false narrative.”

She also praised the role of the Pakistani media in countering misinformation. “Our media upheld journalistic integrity and played a key role in presenting facts.

Bokhari concluded her statement by criticizing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “war hysteria,” saying

it had backfired and the world had begun to recognize India’s aggressive agenda and

propaganda-driven tactics.