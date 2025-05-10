Azma Bokhari Hails Pakistan Army’s Triumph
Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2025 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Saturday paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Armed
Forces, declaring Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos as the most successful military operation in
world history.
She praised the operation for demonstrating Pakistan’s defense strength and professional
excellence on the global stage.
In a statement, Bokhari said the Pakistan Army had once again proven its status as one of the
most professional and capable armed forces in the world. “The achievements of our armed forces
will be written in golden letters,” she stated.
Referring to the recent escalation of tensions with India, Bokhari remarked that India had miscalculated
Pakistan’s restraint as weakness. “But the responsible and resolute leadership of Pakistan
responded with maturity and power,” she said.
According to the minister, India had been fueling tensions through propaganda and misinformation
for the past several days.
“However, the Pakistan Army delivered a decisive response in just
four hours, effectively silencing the enemy,” she said.
Highlighting the transparency of the operation, Bokhari said, “Pakistan responded in broad daylight—an act that reflects our confidence and commitment to truth. Alhamdulillah, all of Pakistan’s aircraft are safe, and our forces have exposed the Indian military’s false narrative.”
She also praised the role of the Pakistani media in countering misinformation. “Our media upheld journalistic integrity and played a key role in presenting facts.
Bokhari concluded her statement by criticizing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “war hysteria,” saying
it had backfired and the world had begun to recognize India’s aggressive agenda and
propaganda-driven tactics.
Recent Stories
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Flying drones, quadcopters banned under Section 1444 minutes ago
-
Operation Iron Wall: A historic success of Pakistan on all fronts4 minutes ago
-
Only Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water on table in any talks with India: Khawaja Asif13 minutes ago
-
Thousands rush to apply for PM's youth Laptop scheme as deadline looms13 minutes ago
-
Dacoit arrested in injured condition during encounter13 minutes ago
-
DC inspects Rs 2.55 billion ongoing road schemes13 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 181,120 cusecs water14 minutes ago
-
One-day seminar held at SBBU14 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to avoid hard objects during wheat threshing14 minutes ago
-
DC reviews up-gradation work at wrestling complex23 minutes ago
-
AJK President lauds Pakistan Armed forces for crushing response to India's arrogance23 minutes ago
-
JKLF (Yasin Malik) welcomes ceasefire between India and Pakistan brokered by US23 minutes ago