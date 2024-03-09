Azma Bokhari Reacts To Shandana’s Accusations Against CM Maryam
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 09, 2024 | 04:17 PM
Azma Bokhari criticizes PTI members for evading evidence requests and accuses Shandana of playing the "woman card" and the "political card."
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2024) Punjab's Information Minister, Azma Bokhari, denounced what she termed the baseless accusations, particularly those made by SIC's Shandana Gulzar against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz regarding death of Zille Shah.
Shah, originally named Ali Bilal and a PTI supporter died in Lahore on the day the PTI faced police action.
However, Shandana accused CM Maryam and alleged that she was behind his murder.
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said that the accusations would not go unchecked.
She announced the legal action against her.
The FIA Cyber Crime Wing summoned Shandana to justify her claims, citing her involvement in an anti-state campaign.
Azma criticized PTI members for evading evidence requests and accused Shandana of playing the "woman card" and the "political card."
Azma emphasized the importance of peaceful protest.
. While advocating for freedom of expression, Azma stressed that social media should not be used to insult or accuse individuals of murder.
