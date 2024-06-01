Open Menu

Azma Bokhari Says PTI Founder Hatching Conspiracy Again

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Azma Bokhari stated on Saturday that the founder of PTI was hatching another conspiracy, but he could not succeed while sitting in Adiala Jail

She challenged the PTI founder to call his children from London, and asserted that he was seeking another NRO and criticised his statements regarding the partition of Pakistan.

She accused him of cowardice and called on him to confess to sharing a controversial video of Sheikh Mujib.

During a press conference at the DGPR Office, with PS Saif Awan present, she highlighted that the PML-N government was in power both in centre and in Punjab. She noted significant reduction in the prices of vegetables, petrol, LPG, and essential food items. She praised Prime Minister's efforts to attract foreign investment and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's dedication to the public's well-being.

