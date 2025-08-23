Open Menu

Azma Bokhari Slams Propaganda Against Punjab CM Over May 9 Attacks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2025 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has strongly condemned attempts to shift the blame for the May 9 incidents onto Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, terming it a “malicious propaganda campaign.”

In a statement issued on Saturday, she said that “anyone who wishes simply starts blaming Maryam Nawaz for the crimes of May 9 culprits.” She stressed that under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, the rule of law prevails in Punjab, unlike during Imran Khan’s tenure, “when decisions were made about who to abduct or release.”

The minister emphasized that individuals nominated and wanted in May 9 cases must face justice. “There is no escape from legal accountability—it is the state’s responsibility to arrest absconders and proclaimed offenders,” she asserted.

Referring to the attack on the Corps Commander House, Bokhari said that those who disrespected a military officer’s uniform are now trying to play the victim card. “They talk about privacy and sanctity of their homes, but the Corps Commander House is also someone’s home. Its sanctity was violated too. Is respect for ‘char diwari’ only meant for PTI workers?” she asked.

Reiterating the Punjab government’s stance, Azma Bokhari said the administration is acting strictly within the ambit of law, justice, and the Constitution, making it clear that no one will be considered above the law.

