Azma Bokhari stresses for responsible behavior, cross-border cooperation to handle smog issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bokhari Friday emphasized the need for responsible behavior from society and a comprehensive approach between Pakistan and India to tackle the smog issue, which requires collective efforts for resolution.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, the minister highlighted the PML-N government's commitment to maintaining positive relationships with neighboring country India, adding that this approach has led Pakistan to address the pressing issue of smog with them.

The Punjab government, under the strict directions of the Chief Minister is taking bold steps to tackle pollution caused by brick kilns, adding, We are drawing inspiration from Beijing's successful strategy, where industries are being relocated outside city limits and violators are facing fines and penalties.

She said we are working tirelessly to strengthen regulatory frameworks to monitor and control industrial emissions.

Responding a query, she explained that Pakistan's struggle with smog is not unique, as other countries like Beijing and the UAE are also facing similar challenges, adding, in fact, Beijing has been battling smog for 26 years and despite significant efforts the issue persists, albeit at reduced levels.

To effectively tackle the issue of smog, it is crucial that we modernize our cities and adopt global mechanisms, she said, adding, this collective effort will enable us to share knowledge, resources and best practices to combat this environmental challenge.

By working together, we can create sustainable solutions that benefit everyone, she mentioned.

Implementing modern technologies and strategies will help reduce pollution from various sources, such as vehicle emissions, industrial activities, and waste management, she further added.

Moreover, adopting global standards and protocols will ensure that our efforts are aligned with international best practices, maximizing their impact and effectiveness, she concluded.