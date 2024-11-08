- Home
- Pakistan
- Azma Bokhari stresses for responsible behavior, cross-border cooperation to handle smog issue
Azma Bokhari Stresses For Responsible Behavior, Cross-border Cooperation To Handle Smog Issue
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bokhari Friday emphasized the need for responsible behavior from society and a comprehensive approach between Pakistan and India to tackle the smog issue, which requires collective efforts for resolution.
In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, the minister highlighted the PML-N government's commitment to maintaining positive relationships with neighboring country India, adding that this approach has led Pakistan to address the pressing issue of smog with them.
The Punjab government, under the strict directions of the Chief Minister is taking bold steps to tackle pollution caused by brick kilns, adding, We are drawing inspiration from Beijing's successful strategy, where industries are being relocated outside city limits and violators are facing fines and penalties.
She said we are working tirelessly to strengthen regulatory frameworks to monitor and control industrial emissions.
Responding a query, she explained that Pakistan's struggle with smog is not unique, as other countries like Beijing and the UAE are also facing similar challenges, adding, in fact, Beijing has been battling smog for 26 years and despite significant efforts the issue persists, albeit at reduced levels.
To effectively tackle the issue of smog, it is crucial that we modernize our cities and adopt global mechanisms, she said, adding, this collective effort will enable us to share knowledge, resources and best practices to combat this environmental challenge.
By working together, we can create sustainable solutions that benefit everyone, she mentioned.
Implementing modern technologies and strategies will help reduce pollution from various sources, such as vehicle emissions, industrial activities, and waste management, she further added.
Moreover, adopting global standards and protocols will ensure that our efforts are aligned with international best practices, maximizing their impact and effectiveness, she concluded.
Recent Stories
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024
Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister
Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion
Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action
Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship
After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders
Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..
Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained
Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's World Fusion Energy Meeting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three persons injured in road accident due to smog22 minutes ago
-
Renowned Urdu poet, scholar Jaun Elia remembered on death anniversary32 minutes ago
-
Two dead in truck accident in Upper Kohistan32 minutes ago
-
Thatha Hakiman village without basic facilities, District admin assures redressing issues on funds' ..32 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam slams PTI's self-serving agenda32 minutes ago
-
Cases should be registered against the shopkeepers and institutions guilty of violation under the De ..42 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life1 hour ago
-
Romina Alam emphasizes vital role of collective action to tackle climate change1 hour ago
-
650-litre adulterated milk discarded1 hour ago
-
DC inspects key offices to improve public service delivery1 hour ago
-
Price control measures implemented for essential commodities in district Abbottabad1 hour ago
-
Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in IIOJK2 hours ago