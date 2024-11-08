Open Menu

Azma Bokhari Stresses For Responsible Behavior, Cross-border Cooperation To Handle Smog Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Azma Bokhari stresses for responsible behavior, cross-border cooperation to handle smog issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bokhari Friday emphasized the need for responsible behavior from society and a comprehensive approach between Pakistan and India to tackle the smog issue, which requires collective efforts for resolution.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, the minister highlighted the PML-N government's commitment to maintaining positive relationships with neighboring country India, adding that this approach has led Pakistan to address the pressing issue of smog with them.

The Punjab government, under the strict directions of the Chief Minister is taking bold steps to tackle pollution caused by brick kilns, adding, We are drawing inspiration from Beijing's successful strategy, where industries are being relocated outside city limits and violators are facing fines and penalties.

She said we are working tirelessly to strengthen regulatory frameworks to monitor and control industrial emissions.

Responding a query, she explained that Pakistan's struggle with smog is not unique, as other countries like Beijing and the UAE are also facing similar challenges, adding, in fact, Beijing has been battling smog for 26 years and despite significant efforts the issue persists, albeit at reduced levels.

To effectively tackle the issue of smog, it is crucial that we modernize our cities and adopt global mechanisms, she said, adding, this collective effort will enable us to share knowledge, resources and best practices to combat this environmental challenge.

By working together, we can create sustainable solutions that benefit everyone, she mentioned.

Implementing modern technologies and strategies will help reduce pollution from various sources, such as vehicle emissions, industrial activities, and waste management, she further added.

Moreover, adopting global standards and protocols will ensure that our efforts are aligned with international best practices, maximizing their impact and effectiveness, she concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz UAE Vehicle Beijing From Government Share Best

Recent Stories

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader call ..

Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest

13 hours ago
 PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in footba ..

PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister

13 hours ago
 Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meetin ..

Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion

13 hours ago
Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urg ..

Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action

13 hours ago
 Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relati ..

Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship

13 hours ago
 After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European l ..

After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders

13 hours ago
 Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communiti ..

Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..

13 hours ago
 Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained

Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained

13 hours ago
 Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's ..

Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's World Fusion Energy Meeting

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan