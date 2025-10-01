Open Menu

Azma Bokhari Urges 'Dialogue' For Stability, Calls On PPP To Respect Provincial Mandate

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Wednesday underscored the need for dialogue to ensure political stability and called on the PPP to respect provincial boundaries in governance, stressing that cooperation between provinces is essential for effective administration.

Speaking exclusively to a local news channel, Azma Bokhari said the Punjab provincial government, under the active leadership of Chief Minister Punjab is actively helping flood victims without any outside support.

She confirmed Punjab’s dedication to the rehabilitation of those affected by floods and promised that the province will take full responsibility for managing all flood-related challenges.

Bokhari made it clear that Punjab respects other provinces and never interferes in Sindh’s matters, adding, however, she accused PPP of involving itself in Punjab’s governance.

“There is no confusion from our side. We do not want to create problems. If PPP wants to help, they should do it properly and keep away from our affairs,” she said.

On the issue of flood victim registration under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Bokhari explained that the process is complicated and difficult.

She assured that Punjab will handle all flood relief independently and make sure no victim is left without assistance.

She said, “Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam’ s performance is putting them in a difficult position. Instead of focusing on their own province, they are interfering in our affairs.”

In her concluding remarks, she said, “We want to resolve issues through dialogue, as they are part of our allied government.”

