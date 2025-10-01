Azma Bokhari Urges 'Dialogue' For Stability, Calls On PPP To Respect Provincial Mandate
Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Wednesday underscored the need for dialogue to ensure political stability and called on the PPP to respect provincial boundaries in governance, stressing that cooperation between provinces is essential for effective administration.
Speaking exclusively to a local news channel, Azma Bokhari said the Punjab provincial government, under the active leadership of Chief Minister Punjab is actively helping flood victims without any outside support.
She confirmed Punjab’s dedication to the rehabilitation of those affected by floods and promised that the province will take full responsibility for managing all flood-related challenges.
Bokhari made it clear that Punjab respects other provinces and never interferes in Sindh’s matters, adding, however, she accused PPP of involving itself in Punjab’s governance.
“There is no confusion from our side. We do not want to create problems. If PPP wants to help, they should do it properly and keep away from our affairs,” she said.
On the issue of flood victim registration under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Bokhari explained that the process is complicated and difficult.
She assured that Punjab will handle all flood relief independently and make sure no victim is left without assistance.
She said, “Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam’ s performance is putting them in a difficult position. Instead of focusing on their own province, they are interfering in our affairs.”
In her concluding remarks, she said, “We want to resolve issues through dialogue, as they are part of our allied government.”
Recent Stories
TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..
Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..
PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week in Manish Malhotra creation
Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandya and Nabi slip
Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Sea in 24 hours; no immediate im ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on Independence Day
CBUAE hosts Annual International Operational Risk Working Group meeting for cent ..
M42, Medical Tourism Association, Mastercard to expand UAE’s global patient re ..
Khalifa University, Ducab to advance 2D materials research, industrial applicati ..
Arab, German news agencies to discuss media development at Berlin symposium
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 tackles over 700 emergencies in Sep10 minutes ago
-
ICT admin arrests 35 professional beggars in crackdown10 minutes ago
-
Security forces distribute school supplies in Swat10 minutes ago
-
PRCS holds first aid training workshop for FWA10 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi highlights AI’s role in education, women empowerment20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, France vow to boost interfaith harmony, minority welfare, heritage cooperation20 minutes ago
-
6 buildings, marquee, sealed on Expressway over dengue SOP violations20 minutes ago
-
Youth, married woman killed in Charsadda30 minutes ago
-
Poetry recitation competition held at SBBU30 minutes ago
-
District admin to tighten noose around illegal housing schemes39 minutes ago
-
Pedestrian killed in road mishap39 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds to 516 emergencies in September40 minutes ago