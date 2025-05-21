Azma Bokhari Welcomes General Asim Munir’s Elevation As Field Marshal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bokhari warmly welcomed the decision to appoint Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir as Field Marshal.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, she congratulated General Asim Munir on receiving this prestigious honour, calling it a moment of immense pride not only for the Pakistan Armed Forces but for the entire nation.
Azma Bokhari lauded the leadership of General Asim Munir, under whom, she said, the Pakistan Armed Forces have exhibited exceptional professionalism, unity, and resolve, leading to a historic victory. “General Munir has become a symbol of national pride and a figure of fear for Pakistan’s adversaries, especially India,” she asserted.
She emphasized that overcoming a traditional rival like India on military, diplomatic, and moral fronts was a remarkable feat by the nation’s top military commander.
“Generations to come will remember General Asim Munir’s extraordinary success,” she remarked.
The Information Minister further stated that under General Munir’s leadership, Pakistan’s Army, Navy, and Air Force have ascended to rank among the world’s most formidable defense forces. She praised the transformation of the armed forces into a well-structured, resilient power in the region.
Concluding her statement, Azma Bokhari paid tribute to General Asim Munir’s dedicated service to the nation and expressed strong confidence that his continued leadership would guide Pakistan toward greater security, stability, and honour.
