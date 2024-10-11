Azma Bukhari calls for laws to regulate social media

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has stated that there is a need to establish laws and regulations governing the use of social media in the country.

She emphasized that the humiliation and defamation of women on social media should not be tolerated. "I am fighting not just for myself but for all women who do not have access to the courts," she said during a media briefing at the Lahore High Court here on Friday.

Azma revealed that the main accused in her case is connected to a franchise of a mobile service that her husband operates. "To date, over 500 mobile SIMs have been issued in the accused's name, which are being used to blackmail people. This is more dangerous and cruel than one can imagine. They present themselves as innocent while victimizing others in court," she added.

"We do not have fake accounts, nor do we intend to create them. I simply want to ensure that what happened to me does not happen to anyone else. Laws and regulations must be established for social media use. Brazil took action when a similar issue arose with X (formerly known as Twitter) for not responding. This is my struggle, and it will lead somewhere," she continued.

"As a minister, if I wanted to take revenge, I could have done so quietly, without anyone noticing. These 500 SIMs were not issued for the public service but to create discord and rebellion.

"If necessary, I will take this matter to the Supreme Court. These conspiracies are not happening by chance; they are well-planned," she added.