Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

(@Abdulla99267510)

Minister for Information and Broadcasting says social media cannot be left all alone without any check as it is often used to malign and target people

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2024) Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bukhari on Monday emphasized the need for monitoring of the social media.

Talking to media in Lahore on Monday, she said that social media cannot be left all alone without any check as it is often used to malign and target people.

Azma Bokhari said social media monitoring laws have been promulgated across the world but the government in Pakistan has not signed any agreement regarding social media monitoring so far.

Earlier, Azma had said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was making tireless efforts for the development of the province and the prosperity of its people.

Azma Bokhari said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) violated Section 144 in Rawalpindi yesterday, attempting to disrupt public life.

She said that strict action will be taken against those who violate the law, adding that the public has rejected the politics of anarchy and chaos.

Azma Bukhari also expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of innocent laborers in Balochistan.