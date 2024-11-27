Open Menu

Azma Bukhari Condemns Violence Against Media Persons By PTI Extremists

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media persons by PTI extremists

Minister for information Punjab Azma Bukhari has said that neither security forces personnel nor media workers are safe from the hands of Fitna party (PTI)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Minister for information Punjab Azma Bukhari has said that neither security forces personnel nor media workers are safe from the hands of Fitna party (PTI).

This is the real and hideous face of these fake and so-called peaceful political activists that has been exposed, she added.

She expressed these views while condemning the violence on media representatives by Tehreek-e-Insaf extremists. She said, "I strongly condemn the mob attack on the private tv channel." Miscreants in Islamabad also misbehaved with women journalists, which is a very shameful act, she added.

Related Topics

Attack Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Women Media TV From

Recent Stories

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

2 hours ago
 Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

2 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
 Lahore Press Club's website launched

Lahore Press Club's website launched

2 hours ago
 Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's ..

Police files report to IHC regarding Azam Swati's cases

2 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi in ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites PTIP to join APC

2 hours ago
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for s ..

President, PM pay tribute to security forces for successful operation against te ..

2 hours ago
 Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical wo ..

Multi-sectoral coordination committee technical working group-IV meeting on OPSC ..

2 hours ago
 Canadian High Commissioner visits IWMB's rescue ce ..

Canadian High Commissioner visits IWMB's rescue centre

2 hours ago
 Rana stresses for dialogue to resolve political is ..

Rana stresses for dialogue to resolve political issues with PTI

2 hours ago
 Carpet manufacturers to seek relief on tariffs

Carpet manufacturers to seek relief on tariffs

2 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to bring economic prosperity fo ..

Govt taking steps to bring economic prosperity for people: Federal Minister for ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan