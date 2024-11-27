Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media persons by PTI extremists

Minister for information Punjab Azma Bukhari has said that neither security forces personnel nor media workers are safe from the hands of Fitna party (PTI)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Minister for information Punjab Azma Bukhari has said that neither security forces personnel nor media workers are safe from the hands of Fitna party (PTI).

This is the real and hideous face of these fake and so-called peaceful political activists that has been exposed, she added.

She expressed these views while condemning the violence on media representatives by Tehreek-e-Insaf extremists. She said, "I strongly condemn the mob attack on the private tv channel." Miscreants in Islamabad also misbehaved with women journalists, which is a very shameful act, she added.