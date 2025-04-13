Azma Bukhari Condoles Death Of Javed Kodu
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 12:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Sunday expressed
deep sense of grief and sorrow over the demise of comedian
Javed Kodu.
In her condolence message, she offered condolences to the
bereaved family and expressed heartfelt sympathies.
Azma Bukhari said that Javed Kodu had made a lot of fans through
his artistic skills and added that iconic comedian would always be
remembered in the world of theatre and comedy.
