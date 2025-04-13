Open Menu

Azma Bukhari Condoles Death Of Javed Kodu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Azma Bukhari condoles death of Javed Kodu

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Sunday expressed

deep sense of grief and sorrow over the demise of comedian

Javed Kodu.

In her condolence message, she offered condolences to the

bereaved family and expressed heartfelt sympathies.

Azma Bukhari said that Javed Kodu had made a lot of fans through

his artistic skills and added that iconic comedian would always be

remembered in the world of theatre and comedy.

