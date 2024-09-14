Azma Bukhari Criticises KP CM Statement Against Foreign Policy
Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said speaking against national policy by any chief minister is tantamount to being anti-state.
In response to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Barrister Saif’s statement, She said KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had already clarified why he was going to talk to Afghanistan. He himself stated that he did not consider Federal government and its foreign policy, she recalled. "Such a statement falls under the category of rebellion," she added.
Azma said the KP chief minister said he would make his own decisions.
She asked Barrister Saif to tell his chief minister that the foreign policy was formulated by the federation, and not by provinces. Meeting with ambassadors for betterment of one's province was a good thing, she said adding that foreign visits with the prime minister were meant to strengthen the federation.
The Punjab information minister said that any chief minister speaking against national policy independently was equivalent to being anti-state. A chief minister meeting with representatives of another country, bypassing the federation, raises many questions, she added.
