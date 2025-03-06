Azma Bukhari criticises KP govt’s performance, highlights Punjab’s achievements

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has strongly criticised the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, led by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, over its alleged failure in governance, infrastructure development and public service delivery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has strongly criticised the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, led by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, over its alleged failure in governance, infrastructure development and public service delivery.

In a press conference held at DGPR on Thursday, she compared KP’s performance with Punjab’s recent initiatives. Azma highlighted the sharp fare hike in the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, which increased from Rs 110 to Rs 510, while Punjab's electric bus fares remain at Rs 20. She further said that the cost of Peshawar BRT has surpassed Rs 120 billion, whereas Punjab has implemented three transport projects for less than that amount.

The information minister also accused the KP government of taking credit for old projects, pointing out that the Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) project was initiated by WAPDA in 1995 and that the Peshawar-D.I. Khan Motorway is a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, not a provincial initiative. Additionally, she revealed that the contractor of Peshawar BRT has filed a Rs 57 billion compensation claim against the KP government in an international court.

Azma criticised KP’s employment record, added that only 173 jobs were created in the technology sector, whereas over 100,000 people have been employed under Punjab’s "Suthra Punjab" Programme. She also claimed that KP’s "Ikhtiyar Awam Ka" mobile app is a copy of Punjab's "Maryam Ki Dastak" app, with a low registration rate of just 0.

04pc.

Regarding healthcare, Azma noted that KP built only 25 dialysis units in the past 12 years, most of which are now non-functional. She also condemned the government's failure to meet housing targets, added that out of a promised 5 million homes, only 200 have been completed.

Information Minister Azma Bukhari criticised the KP government’s "Taleem Card" initiative, said that it is scheduled for 2027 but has been included in their current performance report. In contrast, she highlighted Punjab’s "Honahar Scholarships" programme, which has already awarded scholarships to 30,000 students, with plans to expand to 50,000.

She also noted that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is providing electric bikes and scooters to students, building thousands of homes under the "Apni Chhat Apna Ghar" programme, and distributing Green Tractors and Kisan Cards to support farmers.

She accused the KP government of failing to handle security issues, added that while violence escalated in Kurram, Gandapur was more focused on political activities in Islamabad.

Comparing welfare efforts, she said that Punjab has set up 80 Ramazan markets across the province, offering goods at prices lower than the official rates, and has launched a Rs 30 billion Ramazan relief package.

Azma concluded by adding that the KP government is attempting to take credit for projects it did not initiate while failing to deliver on its promises in key sectors such as transport, education and healthcare.