Azma Bukhari criticises Punjab govt over Nishtar dead bodies issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Azma Bukhari said on Saturday that the Punjab government, led by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, was least concerned about resolving the public issues, and its entire focus was on protecting personal interests of the rulers.

Addressing a press conference here, she said that throwing dead bodies at the roof of Nishtar Hospital Multan was a matter of grave concern and a question mark on the management of the health authorities including Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

She said that no one was accepting the responsibility of the incident, as the police and hospital administration were placing the responsibility on each other.

She said the provincial government should focus on resolving public issues, adding that medicines were not available at the government hospitals now and patients were facing difficulties in getting treatment.

Azma Bukahri said that floods had caused large-scale destruction in the country, but Chief Minister Parvez Elahi did not bother to pay a visit to the affected areas.