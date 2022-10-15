UrduPoint.com

Azma Bukhari Criticises Punjab Govt Over Nishtar Dead Bodies Issue

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Azma Bukhari criticises Punjab govt over Nishtar dead bodies issue

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Azma Bukhari said on Saturday that the Punjab government, led by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, was least concerned about resolving the public issues, and its entire focus was on protecting personal interests of the rulers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Azma Bukhari said on Saturday that the Punjab government, led by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, was least concerned about resolving the public issues, and its entire focus was on protecting personal interests of the rulers.

Addressing a press conference here, she said that throwing dead bodies at the roof of Nishtar Hospital Multan was a matter of grave concern and a question mark on the management of the health authorities including Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

She said that no one was accepting the responsibility of the incident, as the police and hospital administration were placing the responsibility on each other.

She said the provincial government should focus on resolving public issues, adding that medicines were not available at the government hospitals now and patients were facing difficulties in getting treatment.

Azma Bukahri said that floods had caused large-scale destruction in the country, but Chief Minister Parvez Elahi did not bother to pay a visit to the affected areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Dead Chief Minister Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Visit Muslim Government Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Global Automobile Production Expected to Shrink to ..

Global Automobile Production Expected to Shrink to 88Mln Units by 2025 - Reports

1 minute ago
 20th National Congress of CPC to open in Beijing o ..

20th National Congress of CPC to open in Beijing on Sunday

1 minute ago
 DIG Aman Ullah Memorial Tennis from Nov 12

DIG Aman Ullah Memorial Tennis from Nov 12

1 minute ago
 IICO distributes ration bags to flood-victims

IICO distributes ration bags to flood-victims

3 minutes ago
 China successfully launches new remote sensing sat ..

China successfully launches new remote sensing satellite

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner stresses institutes' improvement for ..

Commissioner stresses institutes' improvement for education development

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.