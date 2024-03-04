Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 08:13 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Punjab Spokesperson Azma Bukhari on Monday criticized Omar Ayub for his irresponsible attitude and advised him to avoid using foul language.

According to a press release issued here Azma Bukhari, terming the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 'Tehreek-e-Fasad,' she said it was in the habit of telling lies and doing negative propaganda.

She said that performance of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz would shut the mouths of opponents, adding that it was just a beginning and the PTI got panicked.

