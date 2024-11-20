Open Menu

Azma Bukhari Fake Video Case: LHC Dismisses Bail Petition Of Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2024 | 09:41 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed the bail petition of an accused involved in sharing a fake video of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on social media

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed the bail petition of an accused involved in sharing a fake video of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on social media.

A single bench, comprising LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by the accused, Muhammad Shafique.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel submitted that the Federal Investigation Agency had registered a case against his client and others on charges of sharing the fake video on social media. He added that his client was arrested from Gujranwala on August 3.

The counsel argued that his client had no connection with the case, stating that he was not initially nominated in the FIR and that his name was added later. He further submitted that two sections in the FIR were bailable, while the third one was non-bailable, but it was not applicable to his client.

He pleaded with the court to grant his client the benefit of bail.

However, Azma Bukhari's counsel opposed the bail request, arguing that the accused was directly involved in the case. He added that the fake video was shared from three accounts belonging to the accused. He submitted that the accused did not deserve any leniency and requested the court to dismiss the bail petition.

In response to a court query, a law officer submitted that forensic analysis of a mobile phone belonging to the accused had confirmed the sharing of the fake video.

After hearing the arguments of both parties, the court dismissed the post-arrest bail application of the accused.

