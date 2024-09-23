Open Menu

Azma Bukhari Fake Video Case: LHC Summons FIA DG On Sept 30

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Azma Bukhari fake video case: LHC summons FIA DG on Sept 30

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday summoned the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) director general, along with the complete case record, on a petition filed by Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari, seeking action against those involved in sharing fake pictures and videos of her on social media.

LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum presided over the proceedings, where the Punjab information minister was also present.

During the proceedings, in response to a court query, a federal law officer submitted that the FIA director general was in China for an official meeting. He further added that he would confirm the return date after checking with the agency's head office, while replying to another court query.

However, the chief justice noted that a no objection certificate (NOC) is required for any authority traveling abroad and cautioned against misleading the court.

The court ordered the FIA director general to appear in person at the next hearing with his boarding passes and travel history.

At this stage, Azma Bukhari's counsel informed the court of a new tweet from Falak Javed’s account, submitting that all related tweets were made part of the record.

The chief justice questioned the progress of the FIA’s investigation and expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of the probe.

Azma Bukhari’s counsel also submitted that Falak Javed had recently released a video message claiming to be in Peshawar, while the FIA was still uncertain of her whereabouts and trying to locate her.

The chief justice criticized the FIA for arriving unprepared and indicated that the director general would face questioning at the next hearing.

Subsequently, the chief justice adjourned the petition until September 30, summoning the director general along with the case record.

