Open Menu

Azma Bukhari For Strict Action Against Transporters Charging Extra Fares

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2024 | 09:43 PM

Azma Bukhari for strict action against transporters charging extra fares

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Thursday warned that on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab the government is taking strict actions against the transporters violating and taking extra fare from the public returning home after celebrating Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Thursday warned that on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab the government is taking strict actions against the transporters violating and taking extra fare from the public returning home after celebrating Eid-ul-Azha.

Talking to a Private news channel, she said that our concern teams carried out randomly checking at different places, adding, strict action would be taken on the spot and excess fares would be returned to the passengers.

She said if a public service vehicle is found fleecing passengers, they would be fined heavily, adding, special control room has also been set up to monitor teams checking fares of buses and vans.

Transporters were asked not to create an artificial shortage of buses and delay the departure of buses onto roads otherwise their licenses would be canceled, she added.

The transporters and the management of the bus terminals had also been instructed to ensure implementation of the orders in letter and spirit or else strict action would be taken against the violators without any discrimination, she mentioned.

Replying a question, she said concern teams are visiting all terminals to avoid different kinds of violations.

Related Topics

Shortage Information Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Vehicle All From Government

Recent Stories

Civil Hospital Quetta’sTrauma Center providing h ..

Civil Hospital Quetta’sTrauma Center providing health facilities to patients: ..

3 minutes ago
 500 new industrial units established in KP economi ..

500 new industrial units established in KP economic zones: EZDMC

3 minutes ago
 Police arrests absconder

Police arrests absconder

3 minutes ago
 141 cases registered against various banned organi ..

141 cases registered against various banned organizations for illegally collecti ..

3 minutes ago
 CM taking steps to bring improvements in province: ..

CM taking steps to bring improvements in province: Provincial Minister for Law, ..

3 minutes ago
 President for enhanced capacity of LEAs to counter ..

President for enhanced capacity of LEAs to counter terror in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
World Refugee Day is a moment to reaffirm int’l ..

World Refugee Day is a moment to reaffirm int’l solidarity: Amir Muqam

2 minutes ago
 Karachi admin arrests 173 for spreading offal wast ..

Karachi admin arrests 173 for spreading offal waste

2 minutes ago
 Budget meeting of KMC on June 24

Budget meeting of KMC on June 24

2 minutes ago
 Mehran Engineering University to conduct computeri ..

Mehran Engineering University to conduct computerized admission test on June 24

3 minutes ago
 LHC CJ issues contempt notices to police officials ..

LHC CJ issues contempt notices to police officials in ATC judge harassment case

3 minutes ago
 2 killed in Dunyapur bus–car collision

2 killed in Dunyapur bus–car collision

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan