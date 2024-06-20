Azma Bukhari for strict action against transporters charging extra fares

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Thursday warned that on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab the government is taking strict actions against the transporters violating and taking extra fare from the public returning home after celebrating Eid-ul-Azha.

Talking to a Private news channel, she said that our concern teams carried out randomly checking at different places, adding, strict action would be taken on the spot and excess fares would be returned to the passengers.

She said if a public service vehicle is found fleecing passengers, they would be fined heavily, adding, special control room has also been set up to monitor teams checking fares of buses and vans.

Transporters were asked not to create an artificial shortage of buses and delay the departure of buses onto roads otherwise their licenses would be canceled, she added.

The transporters and the management of the bus terminals had also been instructed to ensure implementation of the orders in letter and spirit or else strict action would be taken against the violators without any discrimination, she mentioned.

Replying a question, she said concern teams are visiting all terminals to avoid different kinds of violations.