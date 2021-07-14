UrduPoint.com
Azma Bukhari Lashes Out At PTI For Inflation

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 05:03 PM

Azma Bukhari lashes out at PTI for inflation

The PML-N Punjab Spokesperson says all those who used to lecture them are hiding their faces due to public anger.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2021) PML-N Punjab Spokesperson Azma Bukhari lashed out at Punjab government for high inflation before Eid-ul-Azha.

Azma Bukhar said inflation was touching the sky but unfortunately Punjab food Minister and Commerce Ministers were hiding.

“Inflation has broken all previous records,” said Azma Bukhari while talking to the reporters. She said “common citizen is suffering and is forced to live miserable life,”.

The PML-N leader said that both Food and Commerce ministers of the province were absent from the scene and were doing nothing.

“Where is the Aristotle Minister of Commerce for last three years,” she asked. She stated that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was only a photo-session chief minister.

“All those who used to give us lectures are hiding their faces now,” said Azma Bukhari, adding that they were well aware of the public anger due to highly inflation. She further said that the common man was left helpless to commit suicide. She also said that prices of the spices went up before Eid-ul-Azha.

She stated that the rulers were only making statements instead of doing something practically for the public and the country. Imran Khan dreamed once night and then made announcement to abolish price control committees.

“Inflation mafia is free to loot the public,” said Azma. While referring towards to PM Khan, she said that the public was suffering due to the wrong decision of ‘mentally unfit person’.

