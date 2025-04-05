Open Menu

Azma Bukhari Promises More Good News After Power Tariffs Reduction

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 11:40 PM

Azma Bukhari promises more good news after power tariffs reduction

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said a series of positive developments have begun in the country, while those who wrote letters to the IMF for stopping cooperation with the Pakistani government are in distress now.

Addressing a press conference at DGPR on Saturday, she said more good news for the people of Pakistan would be announced soon by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. She said so-called YouTubers and a particular party were upset about the public relief measures.

Azma said Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was being accused of corruption by his own party people. She alleged corruption was rampant in KP; there was no infrastructure development, no medicines available in hospitals, the country had to face Rs.

8.66 billion losses due to deforestation in Chitral. She criticised alleged distribution of billions of rupees among the 'Tiger' force in the name of hospitals, mosques, and wheat procurement. In Punjab, Azma Bokhari said Rs. 1.11 billion were saved through Ramazan relief bazaars.

The minister admitted there were challenges in reforming theatres due to blackmail and court threats from owners. However, she promised that after Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s approval, a new strategy would be introduced in this sector.

Regarding water issues, she stressed the importance of addressing them through dialogue rather than public rallies.

She said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would further reduce electricity prices, providing significant relief to the public during the summer season.

Recent Stories

UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drug ..

UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs representing Asia-Pacific Gr ..

27 minutes ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Round Dubai Turf

42 minutes ago
 Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dub ..

Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dubai Golden Shaheen

1 hour ago
 Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Round 'UAE Derby'

2 hours ago
 Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Enduranc ..

Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Endurance Cup for Private Owners tomor ..

2 hours ago
 Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai Wor ..

Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai World Cup

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish

Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakista ..

Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakistan, 13 other countries for Hajj ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory i ..

Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory in 1600-metre Godolphin Mile

3 hours ago
 Major wildlife protection action in Punjab: 110 qu ..

Major wildlife protection action in Punjab: 110 quails recovered

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to Measure Relationship Strength ..

4 hours ago
 Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai ..

Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan