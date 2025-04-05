Azma Bukhari Promises More Good News After Power Tariffs Reduction
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 11:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said a series of positive developments have begun in the country, while those who wrote letters to the IMF for stopping cooperation with the Pakistani government are in distress now.
Addressing a press conference at DGPR on Saturday, she said more good news for the people of Pakistan would be announced soon by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. She said so-called YouTubers and a particular party were upset about the public relief measures.
Azma said Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was being accused of corruption by his own party people. She alleged corruption was rampant in KP; there was no infrastructure development, no medicines available in hospitals, the country had to face Rs.
8.66 billion losses due to deforestation in Chitral. She criticised alleged distribution of billions of rupees among the 'Tiger' force in the name of hospitals, mosques, and wheat procurement. In Punjab, Azma Bokhari said Rs. 1.11 billion were saved through Ramazan relief bazaars.
The minister admitted there were challenges in reforming theatres due to blackmail and court threats from owners. However, she promised that after Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s approval, a new strategy would be introduced in this sector.
Regarding water issues, she stressed the importance of addressing them through dialogue rather than public rallies.
She said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would further reduce electricity prices, providing significant relief to the public during the summer season.
