Azma Bukhari Slams PTI, Praises Maryam Nawaz’s Wartime Leadership
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari strongly criticised Barrister Saif’s recent remarks, questioning his credibility and role as an information minister.
“Though you claim to be an information minister, you neither possess information nor knowledge,” she said in a statement. “You're simply handed pre-written statements, which you then circulate to the media.”
Azma Bukhari lauded Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her leadership during recent wartime tensions. “Maryam Nawaz played the role of the most active chief minister during the war. Her speeches significantly boosted the morale of our armed forces,” she stated. “She ignited a spirit of patriotism among the people of Punjab and kept the civil administration fully mobilised even as drones were falling.”
Taking a swipe at PTI leaders, Azma said, “Ali Amin Gandapur was busy making rounds of Adiala Jail and misbehaving with authorities during wartime.
The PTI founder himself remained silent throughout the conflict.”
She further alleged, “Aleema Khan dismissed the war as a staged drama, even calling it a conspiracy. PTI as a whole vanished from the scene during the war, with their social media teams actively campaigning against their own country and armed forces.”
Bukhari accused PTI of lacking any sense of shame. “Every time the nation unites, PTI is seen siding with the enemy. This war has unmasked many faces.”
Praising national unity, she remarked, “The entire nation stood shoulder-to-shoulder with our brave military. Meanwhile, PTI’s abusive brigade, true to its reputation, remained busy spreading lies, chaos and division among the people.”
Concluding her remarks, Azma Bukhari asserted, “The nation now knows whose project PTI really was and where their loyalties lie.”
